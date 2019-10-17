Family pay tribute to man killed in Iver Heath van crash

The family of a man who died after being hit by a van in Iver Heath said his name will ‘forever live on’.

Graham Gingell, 31, was walking southbound in Uxbridge Road (A412) when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at 9.56pm on Friday (Oct11).

He died of his injuries in St Mary’s Hospital, London.

A tribute released by his family said: “On Friday October 11, at 9.56pm our beloved Graham Gingell was involved in a collision on the Uxbridge Road in which he lost his life.

“He is leaving the whole family completely heartbroken.

“We will forever have a hole in our hearts that will remain for Graham and cannot find the words to express the pain we feel.”

The statement added: “Anyone that knew of Graham we are sure will remember his unique personality and pure heart of gold, with many stories to be told for a lifetime.

“Even after his death, Graham has given life to five others through his organ donation.

“His name will forever live on through us all, as a beloved son, brother and extremely proud father.”