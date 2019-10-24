Stoke Poges community rally in support of Breast Cancer Now fundraiser

A family fun day in Stoke Poges raised more than £1,000 for a cancer charity.

Danielle Moubarak, who lives in the village, organised the event after learning in the summer that her friend Claire Mendivil had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Inspired to do something to make a difference, Danielle applied for a fundraising pack and began preparing for a

fundraiser to coincide with Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day.

The Fox and Pheasant pub, in Gerrards Cross Road, provided the venue for the day on October 19 with landlord Terry Rigg providing a bouncy castle and live music.

Moving and storage service Countrywide Moves, based in Vine Road, provided a lorry for the main stage.

Maidenhead resident Claire was able to attend the event.

After having an operation, she is now in remission.

Danielle told the Express: “We lost contact and Claire got back in touch to say that she had breast cancer and she was having chemotherapy and it really knocked me sideways.

“You don’t expect to hear that news and it hit me really hard. I’m so grateful to everyone who volunteered their time and services and to those who attended to make it such a great day.”

In total, the event raised £1,257.47 for charity.