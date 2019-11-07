Hotel manager prosecuted for fly-tipping in Iver Heath

A hotel manager has been prosecuted after waste was found dumped in Iver Heath.

Sayem Salam, 34, of Richmond Avenue, Hillingdon, pleaded guilty on two counts of failing in his duty of care in relation to a large volume of waste found deposited on August 8, 2018.

At the time, Salam was the manager of the Hillingdon Lodge Hotel, which was going through refurbishment.

He was seeking to dispose of a quantity of mattresses and unwanted furniture, and concluded a deal with a man he met in a café who had offered to remove the waste for him for a cash payment.

The furniture was collected from the hotel in two loads - and then dumped in Seven Hills Road, Iver Heath.

Enforcement officers from Bucks County Council found evidence which traced the waste back to the hotel.

When interviewed, Salam admitted that he had not checked the identity of the man from the café, or made any enquiries as to where the waste would be disposed.

At High Wycombe Magistrates Court on October 16, he was fined £700 for each load, ordered to pay £3,230 in costs and a victim surcharge of £140.

The total payment of £4,770 was to be made at the rate of £400 per month.

A spokesman for the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire said: "Everyone has a responsibility - both in a private and work capacity - to make sure that their waste is disposed of properly, by a reputable waste carrier.

“This duty of care exists precisely because criminal waste carriers are responsible for a large proportion of fly tipping - as happened in this case."