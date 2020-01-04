SITE INDEX

    • Former Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas urges runners to support Stroke Association event

    Former Welsh rugby star and stroke survivor Gareth Thomas is calling on people to sign up for a run in aid of the Stroke Association.

    The Resolution Run is taking place at Black Park Country Park on Sunday, March 15.

    Participants can choose their distance from 5km, 10km or 15km routes.

    Money raised will help the charity provide specialist support and fund critical research.

    Thomas suffered a stroke aged 28 and was ordered to rest for six months to recover. He said: “I had a stroke and know all too well that recovery is as individual as each survivor.

    “That’s why the Stroke Association is encouraging people to join its Resolution Run and raise funds to help rebuild more lives after stroke.”

    Joanna Burr, regional fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one.

    Visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk

