Police arrest trio in connection with death of 18-year-old in Wexham

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has arrested three men in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man in Wexham.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq, from Slough, died on Saturday, January 4 after being stabbed during an altercation in Benjamin Lane at about 7.55pm.

Police have now arrested three 19-year-old men, from Slough, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody at this time.

The arrests follow warrants which were carried out today in the town.

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, of Benjamin Lane, Wexham, has been charged with one count of murder.

Both men are due to stand trial at Reading Crown Court on June 22.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed until February 4.