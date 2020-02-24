Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Iver

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men suffered scratch marks from a knife during an assault in Iver.

The attack took place in Colne Orchard between 1pm and 1.30pm on Monday, February 17.

The victims required no hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police has arrested two Slough men, aged 53 and 48, a 32-year-old man from Enfield and a 43-year-old man from Langley on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

They have all been bailed until March 16.

Investigating officer PC William Blackburn, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for the victims.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time, and who thinks they may have information that could help our investigation, to come forward and speak to the police.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200055556 for details or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.