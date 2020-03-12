VIDEO: Timelapse of Taplow railway station footbridge and lift installation

Railway station improvements – including step-free access – have been made to several western railway stations.

Taplow, Iver and Langley are included in the upgrades carried out by Transport for London (TfL) in preparation for the Elizabeth line – or Crossrail’s - arrival in 2022.

In Iver, there is a new station building, including three new lifts. The new ticket hall features new customer information screens, an accessible ticket office window and an accessible toilet. This is in addition to other improvements such as the refurbished waiting rooms and seating.

At Langley, there are also three new lifts and a footbridge alongside new ticket vending machines and benches.

A refurbished station building, toilets, waiting room and other minor improvements will be completed later in the year.

While in Taplow, a new footbridge and trio of lifts have been implemented.

Transport for London has released a timelapse video of the work, which can be viewed below:

Howard Smith, TfL rail director of operations, said: “We are pleased that customers at Langley, Iver and Taplow are now benefitting from step-free access from street to platform for the first time, making their journeys easier and more comfortable.

“These improvements come as part of a wider package of station upgrades across the TfL Rail network in preparation for the Elizabeth line.”

The step-free access improvements at these stations were jointly funded by TfL and the Department for Transport (DfT).

Works at Taplow were also funded in part by Network Rail’s Western Route.