Ram-raiders target Co-op store in Iver Heath

Thieves stole a cash machine from a supermarket in Iver Heath during a daring ram-raid.

The offenders smashed their way through the Co-op store, in Thornbridge Road, in the early hours of Monday morning.

They used two stolen vehicles during the heist, one of which was taken from Pinewood Studios and has not been recovered.

No staff or customers were there at the time but an appeal has been made for any witnesses to come forward.

CCTV has been shared with Thames Valley Police with an investigation now underway.

A Co-op spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that there was a ram raid at our Iver Heath store in Slough in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Fortunately no store colleagues or customers were present at the time.”

She added: “We would ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“The store is currently closed whilst we assess the damage caused and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman added: “A thorough investigation is ongoing and we have taken numerous witness statements and have footage which is being reviewed.

“Anyone with any information about the robbery should contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43200296010.”