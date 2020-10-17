Iver Heath delivery driver awarded British Empire Medal for supporting vulnerable during lockdown

Delivery driver Alex Osei Bonsu came to the rescue of elderly and vulnerable people who could not get their food shopping done during the nationwide lockdown.

The Iver Heath resident realised while working at Beaconsfield Waitrose that many people were either unable to leave their homes or place online orders.

The 49-year-old set up a system where he collected orders from customers in need by email or phone.

He then shopped and paid for the goods and enlisted volunteers from his own charity, The Christian Eye Foundation, to arrange deliveries throughout Buckinghamshire.

More than 100 vulnerable or isolated people have benefited from the service so far, with many receiving weekly deliveries.

Alex received a BEM (British Empire Medal) for services to the community.

He said: “It’s amazing that I have been recognised for the work that I have done and it’s lifted up the name of The Christian Eye Foundation. If you are a Christian then your aim is to serve.”