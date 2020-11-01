Bucks Council wants views on how to spend money next year

The leader of Buckinghamshire Council has urged people to respond to a consultation on the authority’s budget for next year.

Cllr Martin Tett wants residents’ views before the deadline on Sunday, November 8.

Results from the consultation are used to determine decisions on how the council spends its money in the next financial year.

“Some people may think it is not worth taking part in the consultation as their views don’t count but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Cllr Tett said.

“Yes, as a council we have many legal and statutory obligations which quite rightly protect our most vulnerable adults and children.

“As a result, a large portion of our budget must be allocated to these services but there are many other service areas to consider.

“This consultation gives residents, businesses and other groups the opportunity to have their say on where more money should be spent and where they believe we could make savings.”

Proposals include an investment of £29.5million on roads and transport, £3.8million on housing and nearly £3million on town centres.

To take part in the survey visit bit.ly/2G4lN8W