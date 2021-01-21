M25 service station planned for Iver Heath

A motorway service station for the M25 could be built near Iver Heath after a planning application was submitted.

An application was submitted to build the services between junctions 15 and 16 of the London Orbital, on land mostly to the north of the A4007 Slough Road, on both sides of the the motorway.

The plans include a main building that would serve hot and cold food, a hotel building, and a petrol station with 30 pumps.

Then 24-hour service station would also feature car parks totalling 1,323 spaces, a HGV amenity building that includes a shop, gym and showers.

The developer, Colne Valley Motorway Services Area Ltd, part of Welcome Break, is also seeking to build a new bridge over the motorway to provide access for southbound drivers.

The plans have received criticism from those who live nearby.

One neighbour said: “If approved, the development would have a significant negative impact on the environment for all those who live in the vicinity, or travel to make use of, the much loved and cherished public amenity that is Iver Heath Fields.

“It would create unacceptable additional noise, light and air pollution and the loss of vital natural habitat for many species of wild animals, some of which are endangered, that live, breed and nest on this land.”

Other neighbours were concerned about the loss of green spaces, increase in local traffic and pollution.

The planning documents state: “Our proposal has sought to present a modern, efficient and exemplary motorway service area which is highly respectful of its setting, seeking to minimise the impact of the development on the local landscape and environment both spatially and visually while maintaining a design quality befitting both its use and context.

“The designs of the built elements of the scheme have been carefully considered to blend the scheme seamlessly into the landscape, protecting key views and minimising any unnecessary disruption to the landscape.

“Every effort has been made to address all relevant issues, with the aim of delivering a state-of-the-art facility while minimising, as far as possible, its impact on the surrounding countryside."

To view the plans visit here and use reference PL/20/4332/OA