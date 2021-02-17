Slough Foodbank to open new distribution centre in Iver Heath

Slough Foodbank is opening a new distribution centre in Iver Heath to support those in need.

The charity has served communities in South Bucks since 2010 but during the coronavirus crisis the Ivers Parish Council has also been providing food parcels to families.

The parish council secured emergency COVID-19 grants to continue the support but this funding is not expected to continue.

Representatives from the parish council approached Slough Foodbank to see if the charity could provide a more permanent solution.

It has now been announced that a distribution centre will open in the area on March 5.

Sue Sibany-King, Slough Foodbank manager, said: “We continue to see far too much hopelessness, as many just do not know what the future might hold and struggle with delays and changes to benefits, low income, debt, job losses and homelessness.

“It is vitally important that we remain committed to supply food, home fuel and share our hope and encouragement that the community cares.

“We are thankful that communities like The Ivers have stepped up to help those less fortunate than themselves and with the opening of the Distribution Centre, we will continue to do our role in the community of providing emergency, three-day non-perishable, nutritionally balanced food parcels to those in food poverty in The Ivers.”

Ms Sibany-King added the new distribution centre is no cause for celebration and said a long-term solution has to be provided by the Government to solve food and fuel poverty in the UK.