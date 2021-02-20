Bucks Council proposes council tax hike in budget

The Bucks Council cabinet has confirmed its final budget proposals this week – with residents set for a nearly four per cent increase in their council tax bills.

Buckinghamshire Council’s plans include a 1.99 per cent increase in basic council tax and a 2 per cent increase in the adult social care precept, resulting in a total increase of 3.99 per cent for the new financial year.

The detailed billion-pound proposals will go forward for final agreement by full council when it meets on February 24.

Leader of the council, Cllr Martin Tett, said the pandemic made the budget setting ‘difficult and challenging’.

“Despite the massive financial strain to keep vital services going, supporting local residents and businesses and battling against the effects of the ongoing pandemic, we’ve been very conscious to keep the increase in council tax as affordable as possible for local residents,” he said.

A major change from original proposals considered by cabinet is the inclusion of £4million for investment in drainage.

In total, more than £2million from council reserves is planned to be used to help balance the books.