Development for 24 homes in Wexham gets go-ahead following parish council dispute

A development for 24 homes looks set to go-ahead in Wexham following a lengthy dispute between Slough Borough Council and Wexham Court Parish Council.

Slough Urban Renewal, the council’s joint-venture partnership with Morgan Sindall Investments, secured planning permission for the development in December 2018.

But progress on the project stalled after the parish council backed out of its agreement to surrender its lease on the land in Norway Drive.

Parish council chairman Iftakhar Ahmed said at the time his newly-elected team of independent councillors had given a manifesto commitment to protect green open spaces.

The parish council subsequently stepped away from the deal due to Slough Borough Council failing to reach an agreement over S106 financial contributions by the agreed date of June 2019.

A meeting of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee heard on Wednesday that Wexham Court Parish Council has now said it will sign an agreement to allow the development to proceed.

Councillor Pavitar Mann (Labour, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Frankly, I think it’s a disgrace that the actions of the parish council have sought to frustrate and delay the provision of much-needed family housing and not for any legitimate rationale, or planning reason.

“I don’t want any further delay in implementing this and look forward to the houses being built.

“Perhaps 18 months later than they should have started but better late than never.”

The housing development will see 32 per cent of the public open space in Norway Drive swallowed up but Slough Urban Renewal has agreed to a package of financial contributions to improve nearby open space.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of approving the development with the council’s planning manager now set to finalise the S106 financial contributions before construction gets underway.