South Bucks horticultural show returns after COVID delay

A South Bucks horticulture show held within the grounds of The Stoke Poges School returned for the first time in more than a year at the weekend.

The Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society held its annual show in Rogers Lane on Saturday, having had to postpone last year’s event due to the pandemic.

Aside from missing the the First and Second World War years, 2020 was the only other year since the show started in 1884 that did not see the event take place.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, Saturday’s show was enjoyed by 950 people, who viewed exhibits, floral art flowers and photography.

There was also a wide variety of stalls and a display of vintage cars, while a saxophone quartet, raffle and tombola added to the fun at the show.

Trophies were handed out by the society to green-fingered groups and individuals, with prizes going to the best-kept front garden and a schools cup, which saw youngsters compete for the most impressive grounds.

Ruth Rooley, chairman of The Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society, said: “Having missed the show last year, everyone was thrilled that it happened this year and celebrated the special and unique community event.”