Consultation launched on preferred number of Bucks Council councillors

A consultation has been launched giving people the chance to have their say on how many councillors should serve on Buckinghamshire Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) has started the eight-week consultation, which will run until Tuesday, November 2.

The LGBC is an independent body that reviews electoral and boundary arrangements for local authorities, and is reviewing Buckinghamshire as it is a newly established authority.

At present, a total of 147 councillors serve on the council, which was formed in April 2020. Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the the LGBC, said: “We are considering how many councillors will be needed to make sure that the new Buckinghamshire Council operates effectively in the long-term.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website, or you can email or write to us. Just tell us what you think and give us some details about why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

Visit bit.ly/3zUyWIi to give your views, or email reviews@lgbce.org.uk