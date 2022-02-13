MP Joy Morrissey appointed as Boris Johnson's Parliamentary Private Secretary

11:10AM, Sunday 13 February 2022
Joy Morrissey MP has announced that she has been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A PPS is an unpaid role in which an MP is appointed by a minister to be their assistant.
In a tweet, the Beaconsfield MP said: “I am deeply honoured to have been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. There is a lot to deliver as we come out of the pandemic, and I am keen to get on with the job.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
A teenager who was reported missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning has been found.
Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.