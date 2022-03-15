Joy Morrissey MP helps to plant tree at Cliveden House

Joy Morrissey MP has helped to plant a new tree at Cliveden House as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC).

The initiative, which was created to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee invites people throughout the UK to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.

This scheme looks to celebrate her Majesty, and to establish a green legacy for generations to come.

The National Trust has pledged to plant and establish 20 million trees by 2030, and this campaign is a chance to make progress towards this target.

Mrs Morrissey said: “This is a brilliant initiative that will spread cheer across the country and hopefully safeguard some of our green spaces with newly planted trees.

“It was my great pleasure to take part by helping to plant a new tree at historic Cliveden House in my constituency.

“I look forward to seeing new trees springing up across the towns and villages of the Beaconsfield constituency.”