Two people from Slough face fines over fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire

Two people from Slough have faced fines for fly-tipping at locations in Buckinghamshire.

In the first instance, Gabriella Andreea Rusu, 34, from Wexham Street, Slough pleaded guilty to one offence of fly-tipping in two separate places in Buckinghamshire.

She was present at High Wycombe Magistrates Court earlier in the month.

During the hearing, the court was told that on December 2, 2021, Buckinghamshire Council’s enforcement officers found two significant piles of household waste illegally dumped on Black Park Pond in Wexham and Seven Hills Road in Iver.

Both of the piles of waste were traced to a house in Wexham Street in Slough.

The householder, Rusu, was later interviewed by investigating officers under caution at Slough Police Station where she admitted to dumping both piles of rubbish.

Rusu was ordered to pay a fine of £933 and to pay £1,000 towards council costs and a £93 victim surcharge, all coming to a total of £2,026.

On the same day, the case against Usman Ali Bukhari of Pursers Court in Slough was also heard at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court.

Enforcement officers had discovered a small pile of household waste illegally dumped on Black Park Road in Wexham.

The waste was traced back to Bukhari’s home address and he was interviewed under caution and admitted to dumping the waste.

He was issued with a £400 fixed penalty notice at the time he admitted the offence, and this would have been reduced to £300 if paid within a 14-day period.

However, Bukhari chose not to pay the penalty notice and as a result was summoned to court.

At court, he was ordered pay a fine of £300 and £400 towards the council’s costs, as well as a £34 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £734.

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to bring two more criminals to justice for flagrantly breaking the law and fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.

“We’ve said it before, and we will continue to say it until people listen and stop doing it – we have a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire.

“These cases demonstrate what happens to those who ignore our warnings so once again, don’t fly-tip in Bucks or you will pay the price.”

To report fly-tipping occurrences in Buckinghamshire, visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/fix-my-street