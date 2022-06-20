Public notices: Further details on proposed M25 service station

Documents for a proposed service station on the M25 and traffic orders in Datchet and Eton feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A number of notices have been submitted in relation to a proposed service station near Iver Heath.

Originally submitted in 2020, the proposed pit stop would serve traffic in both directions between Junctions 15 and 16 on the M25.

Colne Valley Motorway Service Area Ltd has submitted an environmental statement, detailing the potential impacts on the environment should construction begin. In a separate notice, Buckinghamshire Council has said the project would be a departure from the Development Plan.

Traffic

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Royal Borough is looking to enforce a prohibition of waiting on two roads in Eton between 6am and 6pm.

Waiting will be prohibited on both sides of the B3022 Slough Road from its junction with Pococks Lane northwards to the Borough Boundary, as well as on both sides of Pococoks Lane eastwards from its junction with Slough Road for approximately 400 metres.

This is to allow the Eton College June Celebrations to take place safely.

In Datchet, a section of The Green is to be closed at the start of next month.

The road will be closed from its junction with the High Street eastwards for 97 metres. The planned closure is from 8am to 4pm on Friday, July 1.

