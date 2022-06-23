Son writes book on the life of RAF pilot father from Iver

The son of a former RAF pilot from Iver who was held prisoner by the Nazis has published a book on his father's remarkable service.

Alistair Price has written the book to reflect on the life of Kenneth George Price, who fought in the Second World War and was a prisoner of war at the Stalag Luft 111 camp in 1944.

Born in Coventry in the early 1920s, Kenneth joined the RAF in 1938, aged just 20 years old, one year prior to the beginning of the war.

He completed 58 bombing missions before being shot down over Holland in July 1943.

After being shot down, Kenneth spent nearly two years in Stalag Luft 111, a prisoner-of-war camp in Sagan, Germany (now Zagan, Poland).

He took part in the Great Escape from Stalag Luft in March 1944 – number 182 to come out of the tunnel – but he did not make it out of the camp.

In January 1945, Kenneth took part in what was described as the 'Long March' from Stalag Luft 111 around Germany, which took more than three months and covered nearly 500 miles.

After the war, he initially lived in West London, but moved to Iver in 1948, which was his home until he died from bowel cancer in 1980, aged 60.

He was involved in the community and for 26 years was the Richings Park correspondent for the Slough Express.

Alistair, who was brought up in Richings Park and lived there until the late 1970s, told the Express about his experience of writing the book.

So far, he has sold 180 copies of the book, with proceeds from the sale of each book going to charities supporting the RAF.

“My father rarely talked about the Second World War, and in lockdown I took the opportunity to put the book together," Alistair said.

“For me it was quite emotional; you do not realise the trauma of being a prisoner of war. To be surrounded by guards, not seeing anybody or when you are going to be released.

“It was horrendous, and they did not know if they were going to be cannon fodder for the Nazis. I did not realise what my parents went through – it makes me very proud of my father.”

After the war, Kenneth enjoyed a long spell as a journalist with the Express, a experience his son said was an ‘enjoyable’ one.

“It was a good excuse to get out and go to the pub chatting to people,” said Alistair. “He liked writing and the Slough Express was one medium that gave him that opportunity.”

Kenneth was part of the group which attempted to stop the construction of the M25 motorway – an ‘impossible task’, added Alistair.

He retired from work in 1978 – two years prior to his death – due to ill health.

“He died of bowel cancer but we think that was stemmed from the time he spent at Stalag Luft 111,” Alistair said.

Those wishing to purchase the book can do so via Amazon or by emailing Alistair on alistair.price99@outlook.com