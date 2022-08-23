Public notices: Data centre planned for Wexham

In the most recent public notices (August 19) offices in the greenbelt in Wexham could be changed into a data centre – if permission is granted.

Planning

An outline application has been put in at Wexham Springs for a demolition of defunct offices – with redevelopment into a data centre and a substation, among associated equipment.

Wexham Springs is ‘no longer a location where tenants want to be’, applicant Kwere II argues.

Two of the buildings have been vacant for ‘several years’, despite one of them having been the subject of ‘extensive refurbishment’ to provide grade A office accommodation.

Would-be tenants expressed ‘concern over

remoteness and lack of amenities.’ The site is ‘no longer commercially viable’ as offices, Kwere II says.

It adds that there is a ‘critical need’ for data centre infrastructure in Buckinghamshire, due to ‘maximum capacity being reached in surrounding locations.’

A new data centre at Wexham Springs represents an investment of about £364million, Kwere II adds.

It predicts about 90 jobs would be created to operate the data centre over its lifespan – and would

support 6,700 indirect jobs.

As a greenbelt application, it needs to demonstrate ‘very special circumstances’ to go through.

Kwere II feels the data centre ‘maximises national and local benefits’ and thus qualifies.

See all planning documents by entering PL/22/2710/OA into the South Bucks planning portal.

Meanwhile, a major development application has been made for Iver – in Fourells Paddocks, Richings Way. The outline application is for the demolition of existing residences – replaced with 33 homes.

This includes 40 per cent affordable housing with first homes (to help local first time buyers) and two self-build plots, with car parking and cycle storage.

Proposals include a

revised new access, ‘significant new soft landscaping’ and public open space.

Enter PL/22/2678/OA into the South Bucks portal for more information.

Road closures

Meanwhile, Slough Borough Council is looking to close Dundee Road from its junction with Banbury Avenue for 30 metres.

This is set to begin from 12.01am on Monday, September 12, expected to be finished by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 2.

Alternative routes will be signed at the location when the order comes into force.

Slough council is also looking to close Paget Road in Langley from its junction with Trelawney Avenue to its junction with Reddington Drive, from 8am-4.30pm every day from August 22-25.

To see public notices for August 19, click here.