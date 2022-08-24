Thousands take part in sports challenge at Dorney Lake

Thousands of people with disabilities and their families and friends flocked to Dorney Lake on Saturday to take on a sports challenge.

The Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel, returned with its first in-person mass event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1,300 people with disabilities and their ‘sidekicks’ (family members and friends) took part in the event with a further 1,700 people participating virtually from home.

Highlights of the day are set to be broadcast on Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4.

The challenge. organised by Superhero Series, is now in its sixth year and offers participants the opportunity to become an ‘Everyday Superhero’.

Challenges include swimming, cycling and a push/run which could either be performed solo, in a team relay or superheroes can enlist the help of teammates to tow, push and pull then around the course.

The event also included the Celebrity Superhero Tri, in which superheroes were chosen at random to join stars from sport and TV, for a relay race.

Marvel also provided the power of its superhero characters and storytelling, bringing the energy of its iconic superhero characters Black Widow and Spiderman to the event. The Superhero Series was founded by Paralympian Sophia Warner.