South Bucks family raises thousands for Thames Hospice

A family from South Bucks have raised more than £19,400 for Thames Hospice after it cared for a loved one who recently passed away.

Beloved wife, mum and nan Yvonne Ive was cared for at the hospice in Bray and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, at the beginning of September.

Both Yvonne and her daughter Simone Markham have always had a passion for fashion with careers in the industry.

In August, together with her nearest and dearest, Simone, who owns MyBoutique, a Farnham Common based independent ladies’ clothing store, which is also online at myboutique.online, organised a huge in-store and online sales event.

The event sold the company’s summer stock, with all proceeds going to support the work of Thames Hospice.

Simone also secured a large number of prizes to be won in a raffle, including a flight to the Isle of Wight with a lunch, two cases of Prosecco and champagne flutes, and gift vouchers from hair and beauty salons in the area.

Simone is on track to smash her £20,000 fundraising target before the end of the year, which is enough money to fund a month’s care for a patient at Thames Hospice.

While at the hospice, Yvonne and Simone got to meet Princess Anne at the official opening event in July, as well as the charity’s ambassador Anita Dobson.

Simone said: “Thank you to all my wonderful customers, friends and family who supported us by purchasing something or buying a raffle ticket.

“We are so proud of the amount we have raised for this wonderful charity, which has cared for my much-loved mum and the entire family so beautifully over the past months.

“It meant so much that mum was still with us at the time of our fundraising event and I know how deeply proud and humbled she was by the outpouring of love.

“Mum adored the hospice; she felt safe there, often describing it as a ‘magical place’, with ‘angels supporting her every need’.”

She added: “In what was a very difficult time for our family, we still continued to have hope, joy and laughter every day at the hospice and will be forever grateful to their wonderful team.”

Amy Chambers, director of fundraising and marketing at Thames Hospice, said: “Words can’t express how grateful we are to Simone and her family for raising this extraordinary amount for us.

“I’m also so delighted to announce that Simone has committed to support us by agreeing to become a Hospice Ambassador.

“She has made, and will continue to make, a huge difference to Thames Hospice, for which we are so incredibly thankful.”