Firefighters called to tackle shed fire in Stoke Poges

A shed fire had to be put out by firefighters in Stoke Poges last night (Monday).

Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene in Elizabeth Way at about 5.30pm.

They spent about an hour and a half tackling the fire and ensuring it did not spread to a nearby house.

It is believed it started due to an electrical fault.

