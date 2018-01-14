Council considers transforming golf academy site into a country park

The district council is considering the viability of transforming its former golf academy site in Stoke Poges into a country park.

The 20.75 hectre site would be open to the public all year and providing a wide range of outdoor recreational facilities including purpose-built cycling facilities, a BMX trail and mountain bike trail, a green gym, landscaped amphitheatre area and walking areas while preserving a number of the wildlife habitats.

There will also be café facilities and a children's playground.

SBDC council leader, Nick Naylor (Cons, Burnham Church and Beeches), said: “We are really excited about the possibility of this area becoming a country park. “We’ve been considering our options for the site since the golf academy closed in 2016 and believe revitalising it as a country park offers the best solution.

“If this project does go ahead, it will represent a significant investment for the council.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we get the mix of provision right, and that’s what the public consultation is all about.

“I would urge everyone to give us their views.”

The public can share their views until 5pm on Monday, January 22 2018.

Visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/southbuckscountrypark/