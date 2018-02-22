CCTV images released in connection with robbery in Stoke Poges Co-op

CCTV footage has been released in connection with a robbery at the Co-op supermarket in Stoke Poges last year.

Three men entered the Bells Hill store at about 7.30am on Thursday, November 30 and jumped over the counter to steal a large quantity of cigarettes.

One of the men was carrying a yellow bag with lettering on it.

The men left in a blue Subaru Impreza, which has since been recovered by Thames Valley Police.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Lewis, of Force CID based in Aylesbury, said: "I am keen to speak to the men in this CCTV image, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"Anyone who recognises these men, or has any information that could assist with the investigation should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43170356249.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

