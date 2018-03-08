Witness appeal issued by police following fatal Stoke Poges car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a car crash in which a 54-year-old woman from Slough died.

The collision of a silver Ford Fiesta and a grey Seat Alhambra private hire car happened in Grays Park Road, Stoke Poges, at about 7.30am on Wednesday, February 28.

The woman, who was driving the Ford, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital on Monday (March 5). She has not been named by police.

Two people in the Seat received serious but non-life threatening injuries and one of them remains in hospital.

PC Victoria Jones, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident, and I would like to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle involved prior to the collision.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting URN 178 (28/2)."