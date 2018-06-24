First World War centenary memorial unveiled in Stoke Poges

A war memorial made partly out of every day household objects offered by villagers has been erected in Stoke Poges.

The sculpture, which depicts a soldier coming home from the First World War to his beloved dog, titled The Spirit of Peace, was designed and created by Martin Galbavy and blacksmith Chris Hannam of Dorset Forge and Fabrications.

The statue, which cost Stoke Poges Parish Council about £12,500 was put up in Bells Hill Green on Tuesday, June 12.

Everyday household items used for the creation included machinery, horseshoes, cutlery, and a range of tools found in a common garden shed.

Stoke Poges vice chairman Cllr Saera Carter, who commissioned the statue, said: “I think what we wanted to do as a Parish Council was make it something interesting to start conversations with some of our younger villagers. It’s an interesting sculpture because there’s so many parts in it.”

Other features of the creation include poppies made of metal, the Bucks Royal Artillery emblem, the Bucks County Council crest and phrases including ‘Spirit of Peace’ and ‘Spirit of Victory 2018’.