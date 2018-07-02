In pictures: Huge crowds enjoy tennis tournament Boodles

Some of the world’s best tennis players were on show for The Boodles this week.

The sun shone brightly on Stoke Park as the likes of Juan Martin Del Potro, Victoria Azarenka, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev threw down the gauntlet ahead of Wimbledon next week.

World number four Juan Martin del Potro played out an intense 6-4, 4-6, 15-13 clash on day two of the five-day event on Wednesday against American Taylor Fritz. He rescued match points against the 20-year-old and endured a mammoth final set to win.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka had a mixed bag of results, going down to a heavy 6-1, 6-3 defeat to German Andrea Petkovic on Tuesday.

She managed to recover her form yesterday (Thursday), however, putting on an impressive display in a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of Puerto Rican Monica Puig.

Both Nick Kyrgios and British hopeful Liam Broady also played well at Stoke Park.

Away from the tennis, hundreds of spectators took advantage of the summer heatwave, sipping Prosecco and Pimm’s in the breaks between matches yesterday (Thursday).

Tables were set up alongside some of the warm-up courts allowing spectators to watch some of the club’s players as they enjoyed their lunch.

Spectator Rachel Stenfalt, from South-west London, said: “It’s great here, there’s a vibrant and happy atmosphere, a lot of people are here to relax.

“It’s a beautiful setting, it’s a lovely chance to see some of the best players.”

Shefali Stephens, also from South-west London, added: “The setting is definitely one of the nicest places in Slough, what a way to spend a Thursday afternoon.

“It’s glorious. In the run-up to Wimbledon it’s the perfect opportunity to see some of the best tennis.”