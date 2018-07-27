Rose and Crown wins Most Colourful Pub award

The annual award for the most colourful pub in the villages of Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer has been won by The Rose and Crown in Stoke Poges.

The Most Colourful Pub competition, held by the Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society, has been running every year since 1994.

This year’s cup was presented by horticultural society president Jon Homan to pub landlords Sarah and David Thomas on Monday, outside their Hollybush Hill watering hole.

Jon said: “The Rose & Crown display is truly outstanding and exceptionally colourful.”

Sarah Thomas said: “I love carrying out the display. It’s been more of an effort this year, but very worthwhile.”

The society’s 125th annual horticultural show will be held tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, featuring prized fruit and veg and competition entries for photography, arts and crafts, flowers, home economics and more, will open at 12.30pm at Stoke Poges School, Roger Lane.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for senior citizens and free or children.