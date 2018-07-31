In pictures: Stoke Poges horticultural show

The 125th edition of an annual horticultural show was a big success, with more than 1,000 people across three different generations visiting and entering events.

The Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society’s annual show took place at Stoke Poges School on Saturday (July28).

Now in its 125th year, the show outdates Chelsea Flower Show, and both the Earl and Countess Howe were there to present the cups and trophies.

The competition classes included fruit, flowers, vegetables, photography, home economics, craft and art, with each class open to all ages.

Ruth Rooley, chairwoman of the Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society, said: “The show went very well, everyone enjoyed it. The only thing we were not able to do was have the bouncy castle because of the strong winds.

“We had the Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band, who have been coming for the last 20 years. They really gave it an atmosphere.

“Generation after generation come to this event. There are people who are grandparents who have entered something from their garden, and their children have entered and their grandchildren have entered too.”