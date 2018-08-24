Cricket tournament to promote community cohesion and bowel cancer awareness

The power of cricket to unite people of all races, religions and social backgrounds has been harnessed by a Slough charity which is holding a charity tournament next month.

Community cohesion charity the Mustaqbill Future Foundation is hosting a cricket tournament at Stoke Green Cricket Club, on Sunday, September 9.

The Slough Unity Cricket Tournament will see six teams from different parts of the borough playing nine matches for a trophy and prize money.

Organisers want to emphasise the ability of cricket, and sport in general, to bring people together.

The Rev Alistair Stewart, of St Peter’s Church, who is forming the Chalvey Chipmunks, said: “My first love and my second religion is cricket.

“The wonderful thing about the game of cricket is the manner in which it unites communities and brings together people from different backgrounds, races and classes.”

The event also aims to raise awareness of bowel cancer, with money collected on the day going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

A number of health awareness stalls will be set up, along with food stalls, a bouncy castle and more. The event will run from 9.30am until about 6pm.

Contact mfuturefoundation@ gmail.com for information.