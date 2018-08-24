SITE INDEX

Fri, 24
18 °C
Sat, 25
18 °C
Sun, 26
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Cricket tournament to promote community cohesion and bowel cancer awareness

    The power of cricket to unite people of all races, religions and social backgrounds has been harnessed by a Slough charity which is holding a charity tournament next month.

    Community cohesion charity the Mustaqbill Future Foundation is hosting a cricket tournament at Stoke Green Cricket Club, on Sunday, September 9.

    The Slough Unity Cricket Tournament will see six teams from different parts of the borough playing nine matches for a trophy and prize money.

    Organisers want to emphasise the ability of cricket, and sport in general, to bring people together.

    The Rev Alistair Stewart, of St Peter’s Church, who is forming the Chalvey Chipmunks, said: “My first love and my second religion is cricket.

    “The wonderful thing about the game of cricket is the manner in which it unites communities and brings together people from different backgrounds, races and classes.”

    The event also aims to raise awareness of bowel cancer, with money collected on the day going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

    A number of health awareness stalls will be set up, along with food stalls, a bouncy castle and more. The event will run from 9.30am until about 6pm.

    Contact mfuturefoundation@ gmail.com for information.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved