Stoke Poges Scout Group hosting open morning

Would-be recruits and adult volunteers are invited to an open morning with Stoke Poges Scout Group on Saturday.

The event will run at Stoke Poges Recreation Ground from 10am to 12pm.

All children are invited along, particularly those aged five to eight.

Youngsters will have the opportunity to try out some activities including baking shortbread and balancing along a moving beam.

Lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts James Palin said: “Scouting provides opportunities for boys and girls to try different activities ranging from abseiling to zorbing, have lots of fun, learn skills they will use through life and make many new friends.”

The Group is also looking for volunteers to help run the Beaver section for boys and girls aged 6 to 8.

Mark Relf, lead volunteer for the group said, “As a volunteer you get the opportunity to encourage children and see them develop.

“Full training and support is provided. Volunteering as a leader can be flexible and is a great opportunity to develop your own skills. “

Visit www.scouts.org.uk/join for more information.