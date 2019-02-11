Stoke Poges Scout Group hosts open morning

Parents struggled to drag their young ones away from a Stoke Poges Scout Group open day on Saturday.

Youngsters took part in a range of activities at Stoke Poges Recreation Ground including cake decoration, first aid training, making catapults out of bamboo and more.

“They were having a great time, the parents couldn’t drag them away from it,” said group Scout leader Mark Relf.

The group are, in particular, looking for more members to join its Beaver troop for youngsters aged six to eight.

Stoke Poges Scouts are also looking for more adult volunteers to facilitate the group’s expansion.

“It’s rewarding working with the kids, seeing the kids grow and things that they are capable of doing,” said Mark.

He said any interested adult volunteers would be joining a ‘great team’ and emphasised that is a chance for adults to socialise and go out together independently of scouts.

Contact membership.stokepogesscouts@gmail.com to express an interest.