Tithe Farm Nursing Home celebrates 'good' CQC rating

A nursing home is celebrating after being upgraded from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The latest CQC report considered Tithe Farm Nursing Home, in Park Road, Stoke Poges, to be good in all five areas.

It was last inspected in December 2017.

Home manager Gianina Pope-scu said she now has her sights set on an ‘outstanding’ rating.

“Taking Tithe Farm from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ is more than I could have hoped for in such a short period of time,” she said.

Speaking about her team, she said: “The love we have for our residents makes us a family and working with them makes our work a pleasure.”

