CCTV images released in connection with Stoke Poges fraud

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images following a fraud in Stoke Poges.

At about 12pm on Friday March 1, two men called at the home of the victim, a 58-year-old woman, claiming to be Bedfordshire Enforcement Officers.

They told her that she had been the victim of a rogue trader and was owed compensation.

In order to receive the compensation, she was instructed to make a bank transfer to the tax office and provided with bank details to do so.

Police said the two men were not enforcement officers, the story they gave was false and the bank details provided were not for the tax office.

The victim has lost a large amount of money.

Case Investigator Geoffrey Hart, based at Amersham Police Station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe these individuals may have vital information about this offence.

“If you recognise either of these men or can provide any information that may help with this investigation, please get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Tim Hurley, Deputy Commander for Chiltern & South Buckinghamshire LPA, said: “This offence demonstrates how complex and organised scams are.

“Fraudsters are constantly developing their methods to trick you into handing over your money. Be vigilant of any cold calls you receive whether in person or over the phone.

“Remember to pause and think before you provide any personal information or hand over any money.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190064707 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 if you have fallen victim to a scam.