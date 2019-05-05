Stoke Poges Lane Post Office reopens after refurbishment

The post office in Stoke Poges Lane has been reopened after a refurbishment.

The new opening hours are 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday – an extra 66 hours of Post Office service a week, including all day Sunday and Saturday afternoons.

The branch was closed for nearly a month for the refit, and has now become a modern retail environment.

Services include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

Simon Grant, Post Office area network change manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this new-style post office at the heart of the community will meet customer needs.”