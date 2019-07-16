Refurbished Stoke Poges post office officially reopened by Slough MP

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi officially opened a new post office in Stoke Poges on Friday.

The shop, in Stoke Poges Lane, is under new ownership after former postmaster Vinod Patel retired after 42 years of service.

Cousins Gurcharan and Gurjinder Singh will run the store, with customers able to take advantage of 7am to 11pm opening hours seven-days-a-week.

The facility had to close for a month to allow new Post Office counters to be installed as part of a refurbishment.

Incoming postmaster Gurcharan Singh said: “We have been immensely lucky having former postmaster Vinod Patel sharing his 42 years worth of knowledge running the business with us.

“This has helped us to understand this new community that we have moved to and their needs.”

Mr Dhesi added: “The Stoke Poges community were very fortunate to have loyal postmaster Vinod Patel running their post office and shop for 42 years.

“The shop and post office has now been taken over by very capable and experienced retailers and they have done a fantastic job modernising the store.”

Services on offer at the store include mail delivery, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals and international money transfers.