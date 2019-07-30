In pictures: Stoke Poges, Wexham & Fulmer Horticultural Society host 126th annual show

Blooming flowers and home-grown vegetables caught the eye at the Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society’s annual show.

Saturday’s event saw more than 700 entries displayed in a huge marquee at Stoke Poges School, in Rogers Lane.

Dr Sarah Rutherford, chairwoman of the Buckinghamshire Gardens Trust, presented the prizes and chatted with the audience about the gardens in South Bucks she has researched and written about.

Ruth Rooley, chairwoman of the Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society, said: “It was a happy coincidence that someone so knowledgeable about gardens should be the society’s special guest in the year that it received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for passing horticultural knowledge and tradition from generation to generation since 1884.”

The event also featured a display of vintage cars from the Uxbridge Classic Vehicle Club as well as a performance by the Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band.

Ruth thanked the show’s patrons which include Stoke Park, Pinewood Nurseries and the Mobbs Memorial Trust for their support as well as all contributors to the show who made it a success.