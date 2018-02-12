Death of parent run over at Sunningdale School 'an accident', jury rules

A jury has ruled that the death of a parent who was run over by a kitchen porter as he tried to park at a Sunningdale boarding school was an accident.

Melvin Owusu-Ansah, crushed Caixia Sun, 50, while driving a Ford Galaxy belonging to Sunningdale School on Thursday, November 5, 2015.

An inquest into Mrs Sun’s death took place at Reading Coroners Court last week.

Jurors heard how Mr Owusu-Ansah, who only had a provisional driving licence, mistakenly pressed the accelerator when the car was in reverse gear, driving into the mother-of-two.

The inquest heard conflicting accounts over whether the kitchen porter had been given permission to move the car from near the kitchen to the car park.

Head chef Darren Appleby told jurors on Tuesday (Feb6) that he had tried to flag Mr Owusu-Ansah down when he got in the driver’s seat but he had ‘just driven off’.

This account was denied by Mr Owusu-Ansah, who told police that he had been asked to move the car by his colleague.

Recording the verdict on Thursday (Feb 8) Berkshire coroner Peter Bedford told the court: “On the evening of November, 5, 2015, at Sunningdale School, the head chef gave permission for the kitchen porter to move the Ford Galaxy from the school kitchen to the parking area.

“While attempting to park, the vehicle moved back with unintended acceleration and collided with Mrs Sun.

“Mrs Sun was crushed between the kitchen porter’s vehicle and another parked car, resulting in her death.

“The conclusion is that it was an accident.”

A statement released on behalf of Mrs Sun’s husband said: "I have lost my loving wife and our young boys have lost their devoted and wonderful mother, whose love, care and affection is gone forever because of the tragic actions that took place more than two years ago.”