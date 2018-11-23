In pictures: Sunninghill Victorian Street Fayre

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Sunninghill Victorian Street Fayre on Sunday.

The event, organised by Sunninghill and Ascot Parish Council, helped put villagers in the festive mood with the smell of roasting chestnuts filling the air.

Visitors were treated to an array of street entertainment from the St Andrews Pipe Band, Instrumentally and acapella group the Reading Barbettes.

Youngsters also enjoyed rides on a carousel, visited Father Christmas in his grotto and watched Punch and Judy shows.

The fair gave independent shops in Sunninghill High Street a chance to showcase their businesses.

Members of The Rotary Club of Ascot enlisted teams for the upcoming Sunninghill New Year Wheelbarrow Race which sees teams start the year by charging around the village in fancy dress.

Robert Ellison, of Chapmans Ironmongers, said: “It was a wonderful community event with something for all.

“The fair was organised by the Sunninghill and Ascot Parish Council, who should take credit for their hard work in bringing this bi-

annual event to the parishioners.”