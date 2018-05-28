Charity lunch raises £2,000 for TVAP

A charity lunch has raised nearly £2,000 for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Bath Road.

Owners of Farnham Common eatery La Cantina Del Vino, Massimo Tartani and Elizabetta Pozzi, hosted an event on Tuesday which raised £1,992 for the charity, which offers a range of educational and therapeutic play activities for adults and children with all types of disabilities.

Elizabetta said: “We thought it was something very nice we could do for a local playground, especially because it was for such a good cause for adults and children with disabilities.”

Diners could choose from the restaurant’s set ‘new seasonal lunch menu’ at a reduced price, with all the money spent donated to the cause.

There was also an auction which included items such as tea at Stoke Park and an Aspinal handbag as well as a raffle.