In pictures: Applegarth Care Home holds armistice centenary celebration

Residents at Applegarth Care Home in Taplow went all out in their centenary celebrations of the First World War on Friday.

Craft poppies made by residents adorned the home in Huntercombe Lane North along with those made by pupils from Lent Rise School in Burnham, some of whom attended the celebrations with their parents.

Reverend Janet Minkkinen from St Andrew's Church in Cippeneham gave a remembrance service and brought a special gift for each resident — a replica edition of The Gospel According to St John that was given to each soldier in active service in 1914.

A party with songs from a bygone era were sung by entertainer Georgi Barratt and Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal was guest of honour.

Support Manager at Applegarth Care Home, Jenny Poole said: “What we found was because of the songs, they were singing, a lot of people were quite emotional and shed some tears.”

The day may well have brought back memories for resident Ivy Duhanel, 107, who would no doubt have taken part in celebrations to mark the end of the war in 1918.