    • Applegarth Care Home staff raise more than £1,000 for residents' outings

    A sponsored walk undertaken by staff from a care home raised more than £1,000

    for residents’ outings.

    A total of £1,081 was collected by staff of the Applegarth Care Home, Huntercombe Lane North.

    Kitted out in fluorescent fancy dress, they walked through Tap-low, Eton and Slough collecting donations on the way. They were also sponsored by family, friends and relatives of residents.

    Home manager Jenny Poole said: “The residents enjoy activities every day and frequent

    outings. We also arrange regular professional entertainment to the home. Everything we raise goes straight to the residents’ amenities fund.

    “With this amazing amount we will arrange weekly outings throughout the summer.

    “The members of the public have been so generous and we thank everyone for their community spirit and support.”

    Resident Valerie Jackson, 82, said: “It warms my heart that all these people have been so very kind to us.”

