Video agency sponsors best marketing campaign category at upcoming awards

Putting marketing ‘at the heart of their business’ is a key quality that one business sponsoring an award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards is looking out for.

Video agency CUBE, based in Amerden Park in Taplow, is sponsoring the best marketing campaign at next year’s awards.

The awards are due to take place at The Castle Hotel in Windsor on Friday, March 10 2023 and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

The event looks to recognise excellence in businesses of all sizes across the Royal Borough, as well as the work of people within the community to aid others.

The awards are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

As well as the Best Marketing Campaign category, there are a range of business and community awards on offer, including best COVID bounce back and outstanding contribution to the community.

James Hakesley, CEO at CUBE, said: “We are long-standing supporters of the Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards, as both previous award winners and sponsors.

“After a few years out, it’s great to see the return of the awards and we’re delighted to once again be involved in recognising excellence in businesses of all sizes across the borough.

“We are looking forward to seeing all of the great award submissions and finalists.”

He added: “The awards are an important event within the business calendar and form a key milestone for businesses of all sizes, bringing together the local community for a night of celebration, networking and entertainment.

“Marketing plays such an important role in business; to build awareness, educate audiences and drive sales.

“We’re on the lookout for businesses, brands, organisations and charities that put marketing at the heart of their business, and have created innovative, impactful and stand-out marketing campaigns across their channels.

“Whether it be video and animation, social media, email, event marketing or alike, we’d love to see how businesses are using marketing to capture audiences, push creative boundaries and respond to the wants and needs of their market.

“Our hopes are to celebrate the fantastic ways that marketing has been used to drive business and raise brand awareness across the borough.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for local businesses to showcase their creative marketing campaigns and the impact that these have had, both on their business and within the community.”

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

For those interested in sponsoring an award email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk