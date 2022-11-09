Still time to give to Poppy Appeal in Uxbridge Road, Cippenham and Taplow

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough & South Bucks will be out raising funds for the annual Poppy Appeal this weekend.

Members have been at Sainsbury’s stores in Uxbridge Road and Taplow and at ASDA in Cippenham from Saturday, October 29 and fundraising will continue until Saturday, November 12.

In previous years, the Slough community has raised more than £60,000 for the Poppy Appeal on behalf of the Royal British Legion branches in Cippenham and Burnham.

In the UK, 600 members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community are fundraising across the London Underground and Overground stations.

Last year more than £685,000 was raised by the community for the appeal.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, secretary outreach for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, said: “We are thrilled to be able to once again be out and about raising funds for the annual Poppy Appeal.

“Last year was low-key due to COVID, but this year things have returned to some normality and it is wonderful to be out raising funds and raising awareness for this incredible charity that supports so many who need help.

“We expect to raise approximately £15,000 this year for the local poppy appeals. Raising funds for charity is an Islamic obligation upon us, a means of serving humanity, and a way of giving back to society.

“Our commitment is to do our utmost in every undertaking, ensuring it makes a positive difference to others.”