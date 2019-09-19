Autumn M4 weekend closures scheduled for bridge demolitions

A series of bridges over the M4 are set to be demolished between now and December.

Three bridges will be demolished in the East Berkshire area this year as part of the Smart Motorway works, extending the carriageway to four lanes in each direction, resulting in three weekend-long closures.

Recreation Ground Bridge, linking Datchet to Upton Court, will be demolished between 8pm on September 27 and 6am on September 30. The road will be closed in both directions between Junctions 5 and 6 during that time.

The road will shut between Junction 6 and Junction 8/9 from 8pm on Friday, November 15 to 6am on Monday, November 18 while Marsh Lane Bridge, near Dorney, is demolished and a temporary replacement, a new Huntercombe Spur bridge, is installed.

From 8pm on Friday, November 29 and 6am on Monday, December 2 the same stretch will be closed as the old Huntercombe Spur bridge, part of Junction 7, is demolished.

Monkey Island Lane bridge is also set to come down, but not until a replacement bridge is completed. A date for demolition has not yet been set.