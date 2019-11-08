Further delays announced for Crossrail

The Elizabeth Line will not run through central London until 2021 after further delays to the Crossrail project were announced.

Transport for London revealed today (Friday) that the section of the Elizabeth Line in central London will not be completed until the end of 2020.

It says that the central parts of the line – Custom House, Farringdon and Tottenham Court Station – will be opened ‘as soon as practically possible’ in 2021.

The line was initially supposed to be completed in 2018.

Mark Wild, Crossrail Ltd chief executive, said: ”We are doing everything we can to complete the Elizabeth line as quickly as we can but there are no short-cuts to delivering this hugely complex railway. The Elizabeth line must be completed to the highest safety and quality standards.”

“Our latest assessment is that the opening of the central section will not occur in 2020, which was the first part of our previously declared opening window.

“The Elizabeth line will open as soon as practically possible in 2021. We will provide Londoners with further certainty about when the Elizabeth line will open early in 2020.”

Transport for London has also announced there will be an increase in costs of about £400million to £650million.