Weekend M4 closures between Junction 6 and 8/9 in January

03:06PM, Friday 03 January 2020
Parts of the M4 and its sliproads will be closed at weekends in January.
Access to the motorway will be limited next weekend as work is done to complete a temporary bridge.
The westbound entry and exit slip roads on Junction 7 of the motorway will be closed from 8pm on Friday, January 10 through to 6am on Monday, January 13.
These closures are taking place so that a temporary bridge can be completed over Junction 7 of the M4.
Once the temporary bridge is complete, work will begin on demolishing the existing Huntercombe Spur Bridge.
The entire motorway, travelling in both directions, will be closed between Junction 6 and Junction 8/9 while this takes place, from 8pm on Friday, January 17 to 6am on Monday, January 20.
A diversion route running from Junction 8/9 will take drivers along the A308(M), A308 and A332.
